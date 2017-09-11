Mon September 11, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

September 11, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Lahore women university, youth network ink MoU

Lahore women university, youth network ink MoU

LAHORE: The Lahore College for Women University and a youth network signed an MOU under which the latter will facilitate the university for launching change-making competitions for developing entrepreneurial drive among students (raising awareness and motivation) and providing students an access to financial resources. The MOU was signed by LCWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Uzma Quraishi and CEO of netwok Ali Raza Khan. They said that the MoU would also enable students for developing performance measures and also for integrating social entrepreneurship in culture and curriculum. Last year, the network in collaboration with the British Council had launched Change-maker Institute Award in LCWU.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement