Lahore women university, youth network ink MoU

LAHORE: The Lahore College for Women University and a youth network signed an MOU under which the latter will facilitate the university for launching change-making competitions for developing entrepreneurial drive among students (raising awareness and motivation) and providing students an access to financial resources. The MOU was signed by LCWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Uzma Quraishi and CEO of netwok Ali Raza Khan. They said that the MoU would also enable students for developing performance measures and also for integrating social entrepreneurship in culture and curriculum. Last year, the network in collaboration with the British Council had launched Change-maker Institute Award in LCWU.

Advertisement