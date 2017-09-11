Hujaj complain of facing travel hardships

Islamabad: Majority of Pakistani pilgrims faced great hardships and had to walk on foot miles during Haj for not getting train tickets. The pilgrims were given back 250 Riyals but they were not happy with the situation. “The refunded amount cannot be an alternate to the problems which I with my family members faced,” Khalid Bashir, who reached Islamabad on Friday said.

He said they had to walk 20 to 25 kilometres each day during five days. He said that only a day before leaving for Mina, they were told that tickets of train plying between Arafat, Muzdalifa and Jumrat were not available.

Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousuf, who returned home on Sunday while talking to the media, also admitted pilgrims from South Asia including those from Pakistan did not get the facilities which they were promised. However, he said provision of food and transportation was the responsibility of Saudi authorities. We took up the issue with them and in return got an amount equal to Rs450 million as refund. The Haj Advisory Committee of Pakistan government headed by the minister for religious affairs has declared the Haj operation as successful.