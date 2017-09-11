KP govt has failed to honour pledges, says Reham Khan

HANGU: Reham Khan, a social worker and former journalist, has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has failed to fulfill its electoral promises in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to reporters here on Sunday, Reham Khan, who is also the chairperson of her own foundation, said that the PTI would face the wrath of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the next general election.

She said that the government had failed to deliver in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that bosses of the political parties and institutions should be held responsible for failures.“The failure of the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is actually the failure of the party leaders and they must admit it,” she remarked. She said that the province was ignored in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and that Chief Minister Pervez Khattak’s silence over the issue was meaningful.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has no opportunities for youth to get proper education, employment and healthcare,” she said, adding that women were being harassed in government departments. She said that the nation was hopeful that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) would bring all corrupt elements to justice after the authority started action against the Sharif family.She said that the menace of drugs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was alarming and her foundation was working to create awareness in the masses.