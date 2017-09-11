Martyrdom day of Hazrat Usman (RA) observed

Lahore: Seminars and religious congregations were held to observe the martyrdom day of Hazrat Usman (RA) in the provincial capital on Sunday.

Addressing the seminars and religious congregations held under the aegis of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), religious scholars of different Islamic schools of thought said that all the sections of society should play their responsible and effective role to secure the Muslim Ummah from the menaces of extremism and terrorism.

PUC Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, addressing a seminar titled “Message of Islam & Responsibilities of Muslim Ummah” held at Jamia Masid Khulafa-e-Rashdeen, stated that the martyrdom of Hazrat Usman (RA) was witness to the fact that Islam is a religion of peace and security. He urged the leadership of Muslim Ummah to follow the example of generosity of Hazrat Usman (RA) to help the oppressed Muslims of Kashmir, Palestine and Myanmar.

Maulana Aseed-ur-Rehman, PUC Punjab president, stated that cruelties and barbarism being committed against the Muslims of Myanmar and Syria were the worst in the history of mankind. He added that extremism had no religion, and peace-loving forces of the world should get united against the cruel and barbaric elements.

Maulana Asim Makhdoom of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam stated that interfaith dialogue could ensure peace in the world. He said that the way the caliphs of Islam treated the non-Muslims was exemplary for the entire world.