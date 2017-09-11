Plan to address twin cities’ student accommodation issue urged

Islamabad: Students studying in different private and public educational institutions of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have demanded of the authorities concerned to make a solid plan to address their longstanding accommodation issue.

According to them, educational institutions should also take this matter seriously to ensure providing suitable accommodation places for their students besides imparting education.They said that besides education, it should also be the responsibility of the management of educational institutions to manage accommodations for their students to prevent them from passing a tense situation during their study period.

They asked the authorities concerned to restrict the management of every private and public educational institution to arrange accommodations/hostels facilities for their student, who pays monthly fees for the concerned institution.

Ayesha Ali, a university student living in a private hostel, said “Students who come from different villages and towns for education face hardships in search of suitable and inexpensive place of accommodation in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.”

She said due to shortage of hostels in various educational institutions majority of incoming students have to get admission in private hostels as only option which left for them despite having lack of proper facilities in these private hostels.

She said that students who come from far off places mainly spend two to four years in their studies in twin cities and during the whole period they remain busy in changing hostels due to different reason including high charges and lack of required facilities.

“Due to the shortage of space in the university’s hostel, I have to get a place of accommodation in hostel near double road Rawalpindi, which is very far from university but I have no other option,” said Sajid Ghani, a student of MBA Department, National University of Modern Languages (NUML).

“Despite lack of basic facilities I have to pay a huge amount of Rs 8,000 as rent of such room, which was unfurnished and no attached bathroom,” he added.

A female student Imtisaal Qureshi from NUML who also lives in a private hostel alleged that food and water being provided to them in the hostel was unhygienic.

She added as there was no any system of ‘check and balance’ by the authorities concerned or even hostel management on private hostels, many students cannot concentrate on their studies rather they remain busy in managing their issues in hostels due to having unhealthy and non-cooperative environment.

Another student, Ali Hassan from Skardu who lives in a private hostel at Shamsabad, Rawalpindi complained that the despite taking heavy fees, private educational institutions in twin cities have totally failed to manage lodging facilities for their students.

“What we can do when the rent of single ordinary room in the low standard hostels of the federal capital starts from Rs 8,000which were placed in areas including Sector G-8, G-9, I-10.” He added the rents of these hostels were increasing day by day but no one was there for taking care of this.

“Is there any regulatory body exists to evolve a mechanism to have check on these private hostels functioning in the federal capital,” he questioned.Muhammad Arslan, a student residing in hostel at Sector G-9said, “Due to no check of authorities concerned on hostels, their managements were placing three to four students in a small room of covered area 12x12ft, which is really a joke with the students,” he added. —