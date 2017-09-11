Senior citizens’ distress call to PM and IHC CJ

PPP Media Cell head

Injustice continues to be done in case of senior/retired civil servants who were promised houses on the ownership basis located at Kuri Road, Islamabad.

About 170 senior citizens/retired senior civil servants have been facing nightmare because Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA) has failed to deliver residential housing units to them under the scheme launched by it in 2008.

The victims are left with no choice but to appeal to the prime minister of Pakistan and the chief justice of Islamabad High Court to look into the matter of immense importance. I am trying to highlight their cause without party politics in view considering it worth pursuing.

The PHA launched a housing project in 2008 at Kuri Road, Islamabad, with the commitment to hand over the housing units by 2012 to the senior civil servants on the pattern of Army Welfare Trust. The Trust delivers the houses to the army officers soon after or just before their retirement invariably. In this case, the dream of the allottees is not in the proximity of becoming reality because the category (2) housing project, Kuri Road, has not even taken off despite the lapse of almost ten years. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abassi may be pleased to direct the PHA either to complete the project or hand over the plots to allottees with the undertaking to complete the houses before conferring the property rights on them by the PHA. There is precedent of I/8, Islamabad, sector where the government servants were finally given plots because the government organization failed to complete the project like the Kuri Road project now in hand.

The victims earnestly appeal to the prime minister to mitigate their sufferings who look up to him as their only hope to relieve them of the open-ended agony they have been going through due to the criminal negligence by those who are responsible to complete the project. It can hardly be overemphasized that the government as per the constitution is responsible to look after the senior citizens. Instead of looking after them a government department located at the seat of the government is engaged in multiplying their woes. This must not happen under the nose of the government that resultantly casts aspersion on governance.

Overwhelming majority of the retired senior civil servants are in the vicinity of seventy years of age and obviously are desperate to see the realization of their dream in totality during their life time. It will also save them from paying hefty amount in the form of house rent. Further delay in the project will enhance its cost. The retired people will simply find it difficult to pay the amount of staggering enhanced cost of construction as they are already living on the edge due to the meager income of their pension. They deserved to be saved from the glaring injustice.

The retired civil servants have left with no choice but to cry for help as their relentless pursuit has fallen on deaf ears of the management of the concerned department. The poor old people have been running from pillar to post with the submission to expedite the construction of the houses but the ante of their disappointment and frustration continues to mount with no respite.

The bad news has been continuously haunting them even today because the construction of their dream homes remained a far-fetched cry. At present, the civil work at the site is around 9% clearly implying the allottees will not get the housing units during their life time because all of them are passing through the evening years of their age. The victims have made payment up to 90% and the PHA management seems least pushed to the plight of the affected.

The victims brought this problem to concerned minister's notice a number of times but nothing moved reasons best known to him. The victims also knocked the door of Federal Ombudsman but in vain so far.

This is my third article requesting the prime minister of Pakistan to rescue the retired senior civil servants from being swindled. At present, the status of the project, as mentioned above, is that there is no construction activity going on. It may be mentioned that despite the affectees have made payment up to the extent of 90% of the cost of housing units, the project continued to be delayed by the PHA and building contractor on one or the other pretext. Court stay orders are also used for this purpose.

For the affectees, the delay in the project is a double edge sword that will cut them from the both ends. Meaning thereby, they will be forced to continue to pay the hefty rent as overwhelming majority of them have been living in the rented residential accommodation. They were hoping to get rid of this recurring financial burden but the attitude of the government functionaries had put cold water on their hopes. Secondly, the axe of enhanced cost of construction will make big hole in their pockets. Nobody is lending sympathetic ear to their predicaments as they have been running from pillar to post since long.

I would like to make one suggestion to the kind consideration of the prime minister that may save the future victims not to fall prey to this kind of magnificent delusion. The prime minister may direct that in future all government housing schemes or such schemes those tend to provide housing facilities to all and sundry on ownership basis must include effective mandatory representation of the allottees in the management board of such schemes required to take decisions from the launching to the completion of the schemes. How unfair and devoid of justice that in the government housing schemes the allottees have no say whatsoever in the management that opens the window of unfair practices. The approval of this framework will plug the loopholes because transparency will take care of under the table dealings to hurt the vital interests of the real stakeholders. It will also serve the purpose of the government to address the housing problems expeditiously and holistically.

[email protected]