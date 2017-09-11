Montessori classes to be started in 59 more ICT schools

Islamabad: Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) under Prime Minister Education Reforms Programme will start Montessori classes in 59 more public sector schools of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) during the current year.

Last year, the Montessori programme was initiated in 11schools of the federal capital under a pilot project, which is now being extended to 59 more schools, covering 70 educational institutions, Parliamentary Secretary for CADD Maiza Hameed said.

In an exclusive talk with APP, Maiza Hameed said that the Montessori Programme had been launched with the help of private sector schools and NGO’s, having specialization in Early Childhood Education (ECC). “We have already established Montessori sections this year in66 ICT public sector schools with the help of private sector,” she added.

Maiza said a total of 1,460 students have been enrolled in all 66 Montessori sections so far.

Due to untiring efforts of Maryam Nawaz and Minister of State for CADD Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, she said, the Prime Minister Education Reforms Programme (PMERM) was being implemented at a fast pace successfully in all ICT schools.She said the government was committed to bring quality of public sector educational institutes at par with high ranking private institutions. —