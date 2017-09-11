More rallies staged as anger continues to grow

PESHAWAR: More rallies were staged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and tribal areas on Sunday as anger continued to grow against the genocide of Muslims in Myanmar.

In the provincial capital, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam- Fazl (JUI-F) staged protest against massacre of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar and called for immediate stoppage of the brutalities. A large number of JUI-F activists gathered at the bazaar in Namak Mandi to express solidarity with the Rohingya Muslims and lodge protest over their brutal killing.

The protesters were holding placards and banners inscribed with anti-America and anti-Myanmar government slogans. They chanted slogans against the killing of the Rohingya Muslims and demanded the government to sever diplomatic relations with Myanmar.

The protesters also urged the United Nations and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to play a role and ask the Myanmar government to immediately stop the brutalities against Muslims and provide them protection.They also called upon the Islamic countries to forge unity for the protection of Rohingya Muslims and raise the issue at all forums.

CHITRAL: The Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) staged protest against the massacre of Muslims in Rakhine state of Myanmar. The protesters asked the international community to intervene and protect the innocent Muslims.

Addressing the protesters JI provincial president Mushtaq Ahmed Khan asked the people to put pressure on the government to expel the Myanmar envoy from Pakistan.They asked the government to set a 10-day deadline to the Myanmar government for brining situation under control. The protesters asked the UN to provide a separate state for the Burmese Muslims as was ensured for the people of East Timor.

KHAR: Jamaat-i-Islami (JI), Bajaur chapter, staged a protest against the genocide of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.Led by JI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa deputy president Sahibzada Haroonur Rashid and other leaders, the protesters chanted slogans against the Myanmar government for the massacre of Muslims in the Buddhist country. They asked the government to sever relations with Myanmar and take up the issue at the UN forums.

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf women wing took out a protest rally against the genocide of Rohingya Muslims on Sunday.The rally, which was led by officer-bearers of women wing in Hazara Ambreen Swati and Usama Jadoon, sought UN to help curb genocides of Muslims in Myanmar.Speaking on the occasion, Ambreen Swati said that the international community should adopt a joint strategy to curb Muslim genocide and place embargo on Myanmar government.

LANDIKOTAL: The activists of Jamaat-e-Islami and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf staged a rally in Landikotal bazaar to condemn the brutal killings of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.The protesters were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the barbarism of Myanmar government and silence of the world leaders and human rights organisations.Speaking on the occasion, Jamaat-e-Islami Landikotal Ameer Ziaul Haq Afridi said that thousands of Rohingya Muslims were brutally killed and their houses were burnt.