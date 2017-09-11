Dreams shattered

The United States of America, a country of migrants of all colours, seems to be becoming increasingly anti-immigrant. The latest by President Trump is a refusal to clarify whether he will continue one of the more positive legacies of the Obama era – the Dreamers Act. The law exempted children from deportation from the US despite their arrival as illegal immigrants. The end of the programme would make around 800,000 young adults who were brought to the US illegally as children liable for deportation. Trump has announced the phasing out of the programme and asked the Congress to pass a replacement. Like all Trump replacement acts, this one is likely to be stuck in a divided legislature – while the legal protections enjoyed by those brought into the US under the Dreamers Act will wither away. The narrative peddled by Trump is a scary one and has an impact on all non-White immigrants in the US. The US president has called them ‘usurpers’ taking jobs from ‘native-born’ Americans.

This is a dangerous rhetoric to peddle in a divided America still reeling from the violence led by Neo-Nazis in Virginia. The move is not only cold-hearted, it also has potential to damage the US economy. The second is the slightly more ignored part of the Trump legacy. His election campaign was built on a narrative of economic revival, but economic growth in the US has never been possible without migrant labour. Many times during his campaign, Trump had promised not to go after the Dreamers programme. But U-turns have become a part of his mode of governance. It seems that Trump deliberately chooses to create more divisions in the country, the latest one being widely criticised. We are now in an era where an American president is constantly abusing power both within the country and outside it. Instead of making America a safer and more welcoming place, his focus seems to be on festering more internal divisions. Holding onto power may not even be what this president wants. It will be up to the US Congress to resist what can translate into thousands of young Americans (mostly of colour) being deported. The Democratic Party has shown some spine by threatening to bring the federal government to a standstill in December if the act is not extended. What is certain is that tension within the US legislature is set to increase.