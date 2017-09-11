Pakistan has suffered more than the US in the war on terror. According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the war on terror has cost $118 billion to the country. Around 90,000 Pakistanis have been martyred in this war.

In addition, the war badly affected foreign direct investment in the country. For instance, the total FDI during the Musharraf regime was $18 billion. It fell to $6 billion between 2008 and 2015. According to the International Displacement Centre, from 2004 to 2014, five million people have been displaced. Instead of accusing Pakistan of harbouring terrorist, Trump should realise that Pakistan is also a victim of terrorism and is committed to address the issue.

Adil Hussain (Karachi)