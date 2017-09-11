Pleas of the Rohingya

Where are the champions of human rights and democratic values who keep preaching western values of human rights and equality? Those who have toppled governments and uprooted so called ‘ruthless dictators’ of Muslim middle eastern countries in the name of democratic principles and human rights are nowhere to be seen. Why are they silent and inactive on the plight and genocide of poor Rohingya Muslims who are being butchered and driven out of their homes by ruthless soldiers of Myanmar? Muslims are being oppressed in a country with a majority of peaceful Buddhists who are known for their peace-loving nature and merciful preaching. They are being tortured in a country whose leader Aung San Sauu Kyi was awarded a Nobel peace prize for her efforts to fight for human rights and democracy in her homeland. Why is she silent over ruthless butchery and genocide being carried out by the Myanmar Army against a weak minority of the Rohingya. The only fault of the poor Rohingya is that they are Muslims and have been residents of the Rakhine state – a bordering area with Bangladesh – for centuries. They have been facing discrimination and victimisation for years but now they are facing annihilation and deportation from the land where they have lived for centuries. More than 150,000 people have already left their homes and migrated to neighbouring Bangladesh and some to Malaysia, but the unfortunate migrants are not welcomed even in these Muslim countries. Their great tragedy is that neither Myanmar nor Bangladesh owns them as their citizens.

The western champions of democratic principles like the US, the UK and France are unmoved by the misery of the Rohingya. Only Turkey, Indonesia and Pakistan have strongly protested against the cruelty and genocide, but nothing substantial has been done to stop the Myanmar government from this inhumane treatment. It is a moral obligation of the UN to hold a special session to consider this human right disaster and set up funds to rehabilitate the displaced Rohingya. At the same time, the UN must persuade the Myanmar government to refrain from this cold-blooded genocide of the Muslims. Malala Yousafzai – the youngest Nobel laureate for peace – has already appealed to her fellow Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi to use her influence in her government to give relief to the Rohingya.The Nobel peace committee should issue a same appeal to its Nobel laureate to put an immediate stop to this genocide.

Zaheer Ahmed (Islamabad)

*****

The recent outbreak of violence in Myanmar’s Rakhine state has caused thousands of Rohingya Muslims to flee to Bangladesh. Reportedly 400 people have been killed and around 123,000 people have fled to Bangladesh. Those who have made it to the border have walked for days, hiding in jungles and crossing mountains and rivers. Many are sick and some have bullet wounds. More than 30,000 Rohingya Muslims are estimated to have sought shelter in the refugee camps of Kutupalong and Nayapara in Bangladesh. These camps are now believed to be full. Many others are living in makeshift sites and local villages.

The unabated brutalities of Myanmar government forces should strongly be condemned by all countries. The UN should also play its role in halting the genocide of Rohingya Muslims or such violence can give birth to bigger violence which can be dangerous for world peace. It is time the Muslim countries raised voice against the atrocities being committed against Rohingya Muslims.

Fida Umrani (Dharo Goth)