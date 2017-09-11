This refers to the news report, ‘KP CM wants early completion of hydro projects’ (Sep 9). The enthusiasm shown by the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is commendable. Since load shedding is a national issue, it can also be addressed by the chief ministers of other three provinces as well. The collective efforts of all four provinces can make Pakistan free from loadshedding. Since the country is facing the scarcity of funds, the concept of micro hydel dams must be followed instead of mega dams. The competition of these projects can also be done on time. In both Punjab and Sindh, micro hydel dam generating 40 kilowatts of electricity can be built. The Central Development Working Party can act as a focal entity so that all feasible projects can be undertaken simultaneously. There is a dire need that both the federal and provincial governments must join hands so that the problem of the energy shortage can be dealt with.

Engr Riaz Akbar (Wah Cantt)