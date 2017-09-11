Ramaphosa steps up criticism ahead of ANC vote

Print Story
JOHANNESBURG: South African Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, a leading contender to become head of the ruling ANC in December, stepped up his criticism of the government on Sunday, saying state-owned companies had been "captured" and funds looted from them. Ramaphosa’s remarks during a speech to an African National Congress meeting in the old diamond-mining town of Kimberley were tougher than others he has made on government graft, signaling the issue will be a main theme of his campaign. —
