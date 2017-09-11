Trials for KCCA Zone VI teams on September 16

KARACHI: The trials for the selection of three teams of KCCA Zone VI ahead of the Little Master Hanif Muhammad KCCA Inter Zonal T20 Cricket Tournament will be held on September 16 here at the KCCA Stadium.Former first class cricketer Zafar Ahmed leads the selection committee which also has Ilyas Khan, Nazim Khan, Adnan Kaleem and Liaquat Khan.All players of KCCA Zone VI have been directed to report to the selectors at 3pm. —

