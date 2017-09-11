Oman-Development Squad match drawn

KARACHI: Hosts Oman held Pakistan’s Development Squad to a 2-2 draw at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex hockey ground in Muscat in the first match of the 5-match series on Sunday. The scorers for Pakistan Development Squad were Shan Irshad and Mubashar Ali. For Oman, Shafi Talib and Basim scored the goals. The second match will be played on Monday (today).

Advertisement