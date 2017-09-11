Independence Cup offers int’l T20 ranking points

KARACHI: The players featuring in the three-match Independence Cup series between Pakistan and the World XI will have a chance to improve T20I rankings as the series has been given T20I status.

The series will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on September 12, 13 and 15. Pakistan’s left-arm spinner Imad Wasim leads the T20I rankings table for bowlers, while two former number-one bowlers feature in the World XI.

Imad is way ahead of others with a career-best 780 points, but leg-spinners Imran Tahir of South Africa and Samuel Badree of the West Indies, currently in second and fifth places, respectively, will also be eyeing the opportunity of moving up the rankings. Tahir has 744 points, while Badree has 714 points.

In the rankings for batsmen, du Plessis is the top-ranked player from either side at the eighth position.

His compatriot Hashim Amla (15th) and Bangladesh’s left-handed opener Tamim Iqbal (41st) are the other prominent names in terms of T20I rankings for the visiting side. Babar Azam (27th) and Shoaib Malik (34th) are the leading batsmen for the home side. —