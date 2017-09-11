Thompson races away from Ko to win Indy event

LOS ANGELES, California: American Lexi Thompson won her final-round showdown with joint overnight leader Lydia Ko, racing away from the former world number one to clinch the Indy Women in Tech Championship by four strokes on Saturday.

Thompson fired a four-under 68 at the Brickyard Crossing Golf Course to finish with a 19-under total of 197 and hit peak form ahead of next week’s Evian Championship in France.

Ko shot a 72 to finish outright second, one stroke ahead of Australia’s Minjee Lee, the New Zealander’s challenge fading with a double-bogey at the par four 11th.

Holding a four-stroke lead, Thompson’s drive found water at the 16th but the bogey did nothing to stop the 22-year-old from South Florida as she birdied the par-four 18th to capture her ninth LPGA victory.

In keeping with the theme of the Indy 500, Thompson took a pair of victory laps around the famed oval next to the course, joining Indianapolis Motor Speedway president Doug Boles in a pace car. —