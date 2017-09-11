Wood winner hands Palace another defeat

BURNLEY, England: Burnley’s Chris Wood scored on his home debut on Sunday in a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace, whose Dutch manager Frank De Boer will be under increased pressure after a fourth straight defeat.

An awful back pass from South Korean midfielder Lee Chung-yong gifted the third-minute opener to Wood, with Burnley’s recent club-record signing from Leeds United confidently firing past Wayne Hennessey.

Burnley’s England international goalkeeper Tom Heaton had to be substituted in the 36th minute after suffering a shoulder injury, handing reserve Nick Pope a Premier League debut.

Palace dominated the second half but Pope produced a superb save with his feet to foil Christian Benteke in the 80th minute and in the final stages Scott Dann missed a golden chance, heading wide from three metres.There has been widespread speculation about the future of former Ajax Amsterdam coach De Boer, who arrived at the London club amid talk of transforming the team’s style but who has yet to gather a point.

De Boer will be encouraged by the effort and commitment of his team, who will leave Lancashire feeling they deserved at least a draw, but ruing their failure to convert their overwhelming possession after the break into a goal.

Wood, who scored on his Burnley debut by grabbing the equaliser at Wembley against Tottenham Hotspur, did not have long to wait to show his new fans his finishing ability.The New Zealander, who cost a reported 15 million pounds ($19.80 million) when signed last month, latched on to Lee Chung-yong’s dreadful attempt to return the ball to his keeper and showed no hesitation as he fired home.

Palace, however, responded strongly.A Dann shot from a corner was cleared off the Burnley line by Matt Lowton and then Benteke headed just wide from an Andros Townsend cross.

Burnley could have gone two up when Sam Vokes’s angled header from a Stephen Ward cross flashed just wide of the far post, but after the departure of skipper Heaton, the hosts lost their rhythm and Palace were firmly on top after the break.

Palace’s Jeffrey Schlupp should have done better when he fired over from inside the area, but at the other end Burnley sub Ashley Barnes forced a fine save out of Hennessey with a curling left-foot shot.

That was the last effort from the hosts as they battened down the hatches and scrapped to hang on to the three points, which they managed to do thanks to Pope’s excellent save from Benteke and Dann’s awful miss.

Burnley moved up to seventh on seven points while Palace remain in the relegation zone, with Bournemouth and West Ham United also yet to get a point.

On Saturday night, London clubs’ erratic start to the Premier League season improved with victories for Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal but Manchester sides continued to make the running, with United and City leading the way on 10 points each.

United surrendered their 100 per cent record in a lively 2-2 draw at Stoke City.Stoke took the lead just before halftime through Cameroon international Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, then conceded an equaliser less than three minutes later, as Nemanja Matic flicked on a corner and Paul Pogba’s header hit Marcus Rashford and went in.

Romelu Lukaku put them ahead in the 58th minute, only for Choupo-Moting to equalise.Chelsea had a 2-1 win away to Leicester in the meeting of the previous two seasons’ champions.

N’Golo Kante scored against his former club soon after halftime to extend Chelsea’s lead after Alvaro Morata claimed his third goal in four league games since moving from Real Madrid.Leicester, having made two changes at the interval, halved the deficit with a Jamie Vardy penalty but the champions held on to move into third place.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane reached 100 goals for the club with a freak opening effort in the comfortable 3-0 win at Everton, adding a second later.After the home side started brightly, the England striker deceived goalkeeper Jordan Pickford from way out on the right wing just before the half-hour.

“I got a lucky one but sometimes you need that,” he said.Christian Eriksen scored the second after Pickford made a good save from Ben Davies and Kane knocked in Davies’ pass a minute after the interval.

The win pushed Spurs into the top-five and provided a boost ahead of their opening Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley, where they are playing home league games this season but have yet to win one.

Their north London rivals Arsenal, heavily criticised after defeats by Stoke City and Liverpool, were easy winners at home to struggling Bournemouth, prevailing 3-0.Danny Welbeck gave them the lead and close-season signing Alexandre Lacazette doubled it before halftime.

After Jermain Defoe headed against a post Arsenal broke out for Welbeck to claim his second.Bournemouth were pushed into the bottom two on goal difference by their fourth successive defeat.

Promoted Brighton, back in the top tier for the first time since 1983, achieved their first win, by 3-1, at home to West Bromwich Albion.New signing Pascal Gross scored twice and Tomer Hemed added the third before a consolation by James Morrison, giving West Brom a first defeat.

In the day's other game, unbeaten Watford moved above Southampton and into the top-four by beating them 2-0 with goals by Abdoulaye Doucoure and substitute Daryl Janmaat.