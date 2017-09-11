Umesh, Shami return to India ODI squad

NEW DELHI: Fast bowlers Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami have returned to India’s ODI squad. They last played limited-overs cricket in July but were part of the 16 men picked for the first three matches against Australia. The series begins on September 17 and runs through to October 13.

India have also chosen to be without R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for a second series in a row. However, the chairman of selectors MSK Prasad clarified that both players have only been rotated out of the squad.

This meant another opportunity for Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel to lead the team’s spin attack. They had been impressive during the 5-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka last week, collecting 14 wickets at a combined economy rate of 4.18.

“The team for the three ODIs against Australia has been selected in line with the rotation policy of the board and accordingly R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been rested,” Prasad said.

“The team’s performance during the Sri Lanka tour was outstanding and players like Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal, who performed very well are being given an extended run and this will in turn supplement our approach, to build a strong reserve strength, as we prepare for forthcoming tours.”

It would appear likely that Ashwin, currently playing for Worcestershire, might stay for the entire county season. He spoke to Cricinfo about wanting to get used to to English conditions ahead of India’s five-Test tour in 2018 and took a five-for on debut two weeks ago. Jadeja has not played top-flight cricket since the Tests against Sri Lanka ended in the first week of August, and he has not been part of India’s limited-overs squads since July.

Hardik Pandya retained the allrounder’s spot. He was not in the XI for the final two matches of the Sri Lanka tour but will lend fast-bowling support to Umesh, Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, who is fresh from a climb to No. 4 on the ICC ODI bowlers rankings.

With four seamers available, Shardul Thakur, who made his international debut a little over a week ago, has been left out.India’s batting wore a familiar look with each of the seven specialists — Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav - from the Sri Lanka series keeping their place.

Schedule:

September 12 - warm-up game, Chennai. September 17 1st ODI, Chennai. September 21 - 2nd ODI, Kolkata. September 24 - 3rd ODI, Indore. September 28 - 4th ODI, Bengalore. October 1 - 5th ODI, Nagpur. October 7 - 1st T20I, Ranchi. October 10 - 2nd T20I, Guwahati. October 13 - 3rd T20I, Hyderabad. —