FDE to get three permanent directors

Islamabad :The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) is set to get three permanent directors in line with the Federal Public Service Commission’s recommendations.

The FPSC, an autonomous organisation tasked with recruiting employees for federal government departments in the posts of BPS-16 and above, has recommended the appointment of Saqib Shahab (Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa), Javed Iqbal Mirza (Punjab) and Amber Sultana (Sindh urban) to the three FDE director posts (BPS-19) on permanent basis after they outdid other candidates in its written test and interview held earlier this year.

The Capital Administration and Development Division, which has the administrative control of the FDE, will notify the appointments and thus, allowing the three to join the assigned duty. The FDE oversees Islamabad’s government schools and colleges totalling more than 400.

Headed by the director general (BPS-20), the directorate has 10 director positions to handle its matters of administration and coordination, academics and examinations, estate management, budgeting, planning and development, training, model colleges, federal government colleges, schools (male) and schools (female). Some of them are held by junior officers on interim basis as additional duty.