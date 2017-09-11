Foul smell continues to get on nerves of nearby residents

Rawalpindi :Despite lot of hue and cry by the people, officials of the local government departments and hotel as well as shop owners, the management of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Albayrak has utterly failed to provide them relief from foul smell and unhygienic conditions caused by the garbage dumping site (old Sasta Bazaarr) at the back of Liaquat Bagh Road.

This problem is continuing for more than one year since the old sasta bazaar was converted into garbage dumping site by Albayrak since it was established by the Punjab government to lift wastages of the household and placed in dust bins of every union councils of Rawapindi. Though the Punjab government with the cooperation of Turkish company had launched a very feasible project to keep the city of Rawalpindi clean however, the choice of selecting dumping site behind Liaquat Bagh is creating nuisance for the people particularly living around this area. Besides this local government departments including TMA, Wasa, RDA, Rawalpindi Press Club, educational institution Gordon College, hotels, restaurants and shops exist around this area besides private offices. The dumping of garbage by Albayrak at this site causes foul smell and unhygienic atmosphere throughout the day over the last two years, creating hardships for all. Due to foul smell it has become hard to resist and work for the staff of local government departments which are located near the dumping site.

Above all filling station of water related to Wasa is situated very close to the dumping site where bad smell prevails besides unhygienic atmosphere. Wasa provides water to the consumers through tankers amid foul smell and polluted air the possibility of clean and pure drinking water has become susceptible. There is great threat of breakout of dangerous diseases like hepatitis, typhoid and diarrhoea due to foul smell and polluted atmosphere.

Almost every official of local government departments, college staff, students, shopkeepers, hotel and restaurant owners besides the residents have expressed their deep concern and annoyance and had demanded the Solid Waste Management and Albayrak authorities to shift the dumping site from this populated area to far flung place, however, no positive outcome has been taken in this regard since long.

According to the officials of Albayrak particularly its spokesperson the dumping site was selected by the Punjab government. However, due to the complaints of the people, the dumping site will be shifted from Liaquat Bagh to Losar, 70 kilometres away from the city. No garbage is being dumped now at the site of old sasta bazaar now. The matter is small vehicles of Albayrak lift garbage from door-to-door and dust bins which is then transferred in big vehicles which stands behind the Liaquat Bagh i.e. old Sasta Bazaar. The transfer of garbage from small mobile vehicles to big vehicles emits foul smell all over the area. The big vehicles then leave for Losar for dumping the garbage. Nothing is being done deliberately but the process of cleaning is being carried out, they said.

After becoming Mayor, Sardar Naseem had assured to work on this matter related to ridding the people from this nuisance which has become a daily matter however, seven months have passed nothing has been done towards this problem.

However, the people have made a passionate appeal to the Punjab Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif, to take immediate notice of the situation and provide complete relief to the residents of the adjoining areas of Liaquat Bagh from foul smell and polluted atmosphere.