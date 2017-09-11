Partly cloudy today

LAHORE :Hot and humid weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the provincial metropolis here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said seasonal low lies over North West Balochistan while weak moist currents are penetrating upper parts of the country. They added that weak westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country. Met officials predicted that mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country while rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir, while at isolated places in Lahore, Gujranwala divisions, Fata and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rainfall was only recorded at Dir while Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded in Dalbandin where mercury reached 42°C.