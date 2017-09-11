Medical book fair concludes

LAHORE :Only books can get our society rid of guns, bullets and bombs as menace of terrorism and extremism can be effectively wiped out from Pakistan by promoting culture of reading, holding book fairs and educating masses.

Pakistan can only progress through learning and education and books are the best substitute to the guns, bullets and bombs. We need book fairs and bringing our youths to such activities to promote habit of reading.

These views were expressed by senior healthcare professionals, medical professors, columnists and writers while speaking at the concluding session of a two-day book fair, titled “Read to Lead”, which concluded here at a local hotel on Sunday.

Hundreds of doctors along with their families, students and professors of medical varsities, teachers and common people visited the book fair. According to the organisers of the event, over two million books had been showcased at the book fair, the first of its kind in Lahore for medical professionals and claimed that more than 7,000 doctors, both senior professors and consultants as well as young doctors and medical students visited the fair on the first day of the event while around 400,000 books were purchased by them on highly discounted rates. The book fair had been formally inaugurated by eminent poet and Director, Quaid-e-Azam Academy Khawaja Razi Haider on Saturday while its concluding ceremony was attended by senior columnists and writers while senior healthcare experts from King Edward Medical varsity, University of Health Sciences Lahore and PIMS Islamabad were also present on the occasion. A large number of male and female doctors with their toddlers in their laps were seen selecting books and waiting in queues to purchase the books.