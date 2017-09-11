Train kills man in Raiwind

Print Story
LAHORE :A 23-year-old man was killed by a train in the Raiwind area on Sunday. The victim, Adil, was crossing railway tracks when he came under the wheels of a train which caused his instant death. Police handed over the body to family. Meanwhile, a 40-year-old unidentified man was found dead in the Muslim Town area, Sunday. The body was shifted to morgue.
