Mon September 11, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

September 11, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Train kills man in Raiwind

Train kills man in Raiwind

LAHORE :A 23-year-old man was killed by a train in the Raiwind area on Sunday. The victim, Adil, was crossing railway tracks when he came under the wheels of a train which caused his instant death. Police handed over the body to family. Meanwhile, a 40-year-old unidentified man was found dead in the Muslim Town area, Sunday. The body was shifted to morgue.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement