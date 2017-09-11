PHP arrests 8 POs among 27

LAHORE :Punjab Highway Patrol arrested 27 culprits including 8 POs and helped 2,129 Commuters. The PHP teams recovered 484 liter liquor, 2,300 gram charas and 200 gram opium, 3 pistols, 2 guns and 28 bullets from their possession. The PHP teams also reunited two children with their parents identified as Ahmad Raza Shah and Husnain.

