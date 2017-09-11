Ch Pervaiz criticises haphazard planning

The Punjab government was given a much better offer of national scale by China for construction of a countrywide railway track but Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif rejected that offer and insisted upon building a much limited railway system that of Lahore Orange Line Train.

This was disclosed by former Chief Minister Punjab and former Deputy Prime Minister, Ch Pervaiz Ellahi, while talking to The News. Chaudhry pointed out that it would have been a much wiser decision to avail the offer of Chinese friends for building a modern, state-of-the-art track from Karachi to Havelian at almost the same cost which is being borne for Lahore Orange Line Train. “Compare such a long-distance modern railway track with a very small-distance railway track both of which would have been built with more or less the same amount of valuable funds obtained with efforts at such a high-level of state-to-state cooperation or Chinese collaboration. And the track from Karachi to Havelian would have been a source of countrywide connectivity of the citizens from very large parts of the country and its different provinces whereas Lahore Train project would only connect a few parts of one city, the capital of Punjab province. This proves that the present Punjab administration gives priority only to Lahore with no concern for other parts of the province.”

Former CM revealed that according to a World Bank report, the government of Shahbaz Sharif had spent around 63% of the total allocations on Lahore only whereas other cities of the province had received a limited share out of the huge amount of funds available to the Punjab government through national and international sources.

Giving a few more details about the Lahore Orange Line Train project, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi told this scribe that some time before the launch of the project, a German company had opined that train’s vibration would cause harm to the nearby buildings including historical heritage sites. Later on, the Chinese took up the project.

When asked whether the Chinese raised any objection. Chaudhry answered: “The Chinese also raised some objections some time after the project had started. They objected to the degree of piling work that could not be completed even up to the 50% level. Following those objections, piling work had to be undertaken afresh thus incurring extra expenditure of millions which means extra burden on the public exchequer caused by inefficiency in the present government’s functioning”.In the end, the former CM also condemned the continuing spate of killings and atrocities perpetrated on Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.