IGP calls for comprehensive Muharram security plan

Sindh police chief AD Khowaja has directed the police force to ensure foolproof security arrangements during the holy month of Muharram.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that the IGP instructed that a contingency and communication plan in this regard be devised on districts and zones levels and submitted for perusal. The IGP also called for ensuring security of the mourning processions, majalis and other related activities.

He also ordered that licences for carrying out processions and holding majalis should be renewed. He also called for thoroughly conducting surveys at the processions’ routes. A vigilant eye should be kept on the activities of the miscreants, he said, adding that control rooms should be established for effective communication.

Peace committees be set up at the police stations and their meetings should be held, he directed. The distribution of any hate material should be curbed and wall chalking be removed, the IGP ordered. There should be effective implementation of the Loudspeaker Act and a traffic plan should also be chalked out for ensuring an unhindered flow of traffic, Khowaja added.

Murder case

The provincial police chief took notice of social media reports about a girl being allegedly killed for refusing forced marriage in District Dadu’s Jhangara area.

According to a statement, the IGP sought a report from the Hyderabad DIG and a Dadu SSP as to what actions had so far been taken in this regard. —