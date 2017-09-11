‘Killers of ulema, cops’ among seven held by Rangers

The Sindh Rangers on Sunday claimed to have arrested seven suspects including three men allegedly involved in murders of religious scholars and policemen.

The alleged killers – identified as Faraz Hussain, Amjad Khan and Asim – were arrested during raids in Rizvia Society and Shershah, said a spokesman for the paramilitary force. The suspects were said to be involved in the killings of Sunni ulemas in the Sharea Faisal police limits. The spokesman added that they were also wanted for targeting police officials and gangsters in Lines Area and Tariq Road.

During interrogation, as per the spokesman, the suspects had reportedly confessed to their involvement in extortion cases and also admitted having facilitated terrorists and other criminals.

Separately, in raids in Ittehad Town and Saeedabad, the Rangers arrested two suspects identified as Mohammed Bilal and Mohammed Ateeq.

The two men were said to be members of Lyari gangs and accused of involvement in target killings, extortion cases, cell phone snatchings, armed robberies and other crimes.

From Sohrab Goth and Model Colony areas, the Rangers rounded up Abdul Sattar alias Sattu and Mudassir. The spokesman said the suspects were involved in street crime and armed robberies.

Weapons and looted items were found in the possession of the arrested suspects, all of whom had later been handed over to the police for further legal action.

Man shot

A man was shot and injured in the city’s Baldia Town area on Sunday. According to rescue sources, 45-year-old Aarif Hussain, son of Saleem Khan, was targeted by unknown armed men. The man sustained severe bullet injuries and was rushed to the Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for treatment.