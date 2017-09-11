Mayor implores citizens to avoid swimming in rough waters

In the wake of 12 members of a family drowning off the Hawkesbay beach a day ago, the city mayor on Sunday requested people to desist from bathing in the sea during high tides and rough weather.

Offering condolences to the family of the victims, the mayor called for elders of all families to see that the young ones don’t go to the seas so that such tragedies can be avoided.

Speaking to journalists after the funeral prayers of 11 of the victims, Akhtar observed that the 27-kilometre long Hawkesbay coast has only 46 guards. He demanded for horse-mounted security guards to be designated at the coast.

“The guards had requested the picnickers to not go into the deep sea, but they did not listen to them,” the mayor claimed. He, however, did not support the police’s action of stopping people from going to the beach.

Funeral held

Amidst the presence of a number of government officials and the victims’ devastated family, funeral prayers of 11 of the drowning victims were held at the Bab-ul-Islam mosque in North Karachi.

They were laid to rest at the Muhammad Shah graveyard.

Heart wrenching scenes were witnessed as the last rites of the victims were being performed. Earlier, the entire locality wore a deserted look as the bodies of the victims were brought to their homes.

Among those who attended the funeral prayers were Akhtar, Jammat-e-Islami Karachi chief, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, Pak Sarzameen Party representative, Asif Hasnain, PTI leaders, Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Dr Arif Alvi.

Sindh Governor, Muhammad Zubair, as well as Punjab Governor, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, also expressed their condolences over the loss of 12 precious human lives.

Minister blames KMC

Sindh Minister for Industries Manzoor Wassan, however, held the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation responsible for the Hawkesbay tragedy.

Speaking to The News, he observed that the KMC is a separate entity that is provided funds to run its affairs. The minister stated that the civic authority should have deputed its staff for the security of the citizens.

Identified as 50-year-old Saud, his 17-year-old daughter Fiza and 15-year-old son Ebad, 30-year-old Uamair and his 23-year-old brother Ammar were also among the victims. Other victims were identified as 28-year-old Wahaj, 25-year-old Ali, 20-year-old Taha, 30-year-old Atif, 12-year-old Hamza, 26-year-old Ali and 30-year-old Waqar.