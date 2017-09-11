Empowered chief reshuffles police hierarchy

KARACHI: The provincial police chief, A D Khowaja, a day after quashing all transfers and postings ordered by the Sindh government since July 7, built upon the newfound impetus gained through last week’s historic Sindh High court verdict by announcing several changes at the force’s Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP) level on Sunday.

On Saturday, two days after his powers were restored, the IGP had revoked all notifications of transfers and postings issued by the provincial government for SSPs and DIGs. Khowaja wasted little time in following up on the move as he announced changes through a notification that cited paragraph 96 (c) of the SHC judgement as the source of authority.

As per the notification, Dr Amir Ahmed Shaikh, a BS-20 officer who was awaiting a posting, has been deputed as DIG Technical and Training, Sindh, Karachi, against an existing vacancy. DIG Imran Yaqoob Minhas, who was serving as DIG Finance, CPO, Sindh, has been posted as DIG Traffic, Karachi, replacing DIG Asif Aijaz Shaikh, who was directed to report to the CPO. DIG Minhas has been allowed to hold additional charge of the post of DIG Finance, Sindh.

DIG Sultan Ali Khowaja, serving as DIG Information Technology (IT), CPO Sindh, was transferred and posted as DIG East, replacing DIG Arif Hanif who has been sent for a National Management Course in Lahore.

Saqib Ismail Memon, a PSP officer who was promoted to BS-20 through a notification on August 28, has been posted as DIG CIA, Karachi Range, replacing Dr Jamil Ahmed, who was directed to report to the CPO.

Through another notification, IGP Khowaja approved transfers of SSPs. Irfan Ali Baloch, a BS-19 PSP officer, who was serving as SSP District Hyderabad, has been posted with immediate effect as SSP District Central, Karachi Range, replacing Lt. Cdr. (Retd) SSP Muquddus Haider.

SSP Haider, who was serving as SSP District Central, Karachi Range, has been posted as SSP Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC), Karachi Range, replacing SSP Manzoor Ali Khatian, who was directed to report to the CPO.

SSP Syed Pir Muhammad Shah, posted as SSP Principal SBB, EPTC Razzakabad, Karachi, was transferred as SSP District Hyderabad, replacing SSP Irfan Ali Baloch.

SSP Umar Tufail, serving as SSP District Larkana, has been posted as SSP District Shikarpur, replacing SP Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui who was posted as ADIGP Establishment, Karachi Range, against an existing vacancy.

SSP Muhammad Younis Chandio, SSP Intelligence (Special Branch), Karachi, has been posted as SSP District West, Karachi Range, replacing SSP Nasir Aftab who was to report to the CPO.

SP Abdullah Ahmed, SP CTD Larkana, was posted as SSP Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC), Karachi, replacing SSP Tariq Dharejo who was posted as SSP Specialised Investigation Unit (SIU), Karachi Range, against an existing vacancy.

SP Haseeb Afzal Baig, SP Foreigners Security Cell, Karachi Range, was posted as SSP District Thatta, replacing SSP Fida Hussain Mastoi who was directed to report to the CPO.

SP Bashir Ahmed Brohi, SP Gulberg Division, Karachi Range, was posted as SP Kashmore, replacing Dr Samiullah Soomro.

Dr Soomro was made SSP District East, Karachi, replacing SSP Faisal Abdullah who was posted as SSP Principal SBB, EPTC, Razzakabad, Karachi, replacing SSP Pir Muhammad Shah.

SP Shaban Ali, who was awaiting a posting, has been deputed as SP Shah Faisal Division, Karachi Range, taking over from SP Hassan Sardar Ahmed Khan.

SP Hassan Sardar Ahmed Khan was posted as SP Security-II, Karachi Range, replacing SP Imran Riaz who was to report to the CPO. SSP Abdul Hameed Khoso, who was awaiting a posting, has been made AIGP/ Motor Transport, Sindh, Karachi, replacing SP Abdul Azim Tunio, who was to report to the CPO.

SP Nisar Ahmed Channa, who was serving as AIGP/ Telecommunication, Sindh, Karachi, has been posted as SP Principal, SCTC Sakrand, against a vacancy.

SP Rukhsar Ahmed Khuhawar, serving as SP RRF, Al-Falah Base, Karachi, was posted as SP District Naushehro Feroze, replacing SP Pervaiz Ahmed Chandio who had been transferred to the prisons department.

SP Muhammad Rashid Hadayat, serving as SP Headquarters, Sukkur, was posted as SP Principal, PTS, Larkana.