KP to pay law firm Rs8.4m for defending ex-Pedo CEO

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is going to pay Rs8.4 million to Sajjad Law Associates for defending Power and Energy Development Organisation (Pedo) and its former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) against the judgment of the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

The Pedo finance wing has already received two separate bills from the law firm of a well-known senior lawyer of the country, seeking an amount of Rs8.4 million to plead the cases of Pedo and its former chief Akbar Ayub Khan.

The bills, the copies of which are available with The News, have been addressed to the Chief Financial Officer Saeed Akhtar Chughtai. These bills have been sent to the Pedo by the Sajjad Law Associates on August 25 for pleading its cases regarding two different legal questions.

The first bill of Rs1.9 million has been sent to the Pedo by the Associates as professional charges for legal opinion on the question whether the Pedo is a government department in light of the Supreme Court judgment in Rasheed Ahmed case –PLD 2017, SC 121.

Another bill the Pedo’s Chief Financial Officer office received has been sent to it by the law firm on account of professional fee for consultation, drafting and appearances on behalf of the Pedo in the appeal before the Supreme Court filed against the PHC judgment of June 7, wherein the court declared the appointment of Akbar Ayub as CEO Pedo illegal.

It is to be mentioned here that Akbar Ayub was appointed as the CEO Pedo on February 18, 2015. A Pedo accountant Fazal Rahim, who is also an office-bearer of the employees union at the organisation, petitioned the PHC and challenged Akbar Ayub’s appointment on multiple grounds, including his qualification and alleged violation of merit in his selection.

A PHC bench of Justice Roohul Amin Khan Chamkani and Justice Ijaz Anwar adjudged his appointment as illegal. However, subsequently the PHC bench of Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and Justice Ijaz Anwar, after hearing the application filed by the respondents in the main petition, including the provincial government, Akbar Ayub and Pedo’s board of governors, issued a stay order suspending action on its judgment of declaring Akbar Ayub’s appointment illegal.

The court also gave Akbar Ayub 60 days on June 16 to continue as the Pedo chief and file civil petition for leave to appeal (CPLA) with the Supreme Court. The provincial government on August 25 conditionally terminated the services of Akbar Ayub as Pedo chief after Advocate General filed CPLA in the Supreme Court on August 19. The August 25 notification of the provincial government made it clear that his termination was subject to the interim or full judgment of the Supreme Court on his appeal.