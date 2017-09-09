ECP to hear case of MML on Sept 11

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will hear on Sept 11 the case (registration) of Milli Muslim League (MML), which is the political face of Jamatud Dawa (JuD), having already submitted its documents for registration as a political party. “It is an unusual matter indeed.

The background of this proposed party is sensitive in nature and needs extreme care before proceeding with regard to its documents,” the ECP sources told The News, when approached. They noted that the ECP decided to first hear the party and also approach the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as to what they had to say on this matter.

According to the cause list on the ECP website, among four cases fixed for hearing on Monday, the formation of MML as a political party is also listed and this particular case indeed will be of great interest for many. One Muhammad Haris will represent the ‘league’ before the ECP bench. “There are certain issues, which the ECP will first see carefully before taking a decision regarding this entity,” sources explained.

The ECP, it is learnt, has been closely watching media reports and the reaction on the social media after the MML filed its papers with the ECP a few days before Eidul Azha. So much so, the ECP Secretariat reportedly received phone calls from foreign media on this particular matter.

There are some 345 political parties registered with the ECP. On finding documents in accordance with the law and the Political Parties Order 2002, the ECP straight away registers a political party, which can be allotted an election symbol on fulfilling the related requirements afterwards. However, the ECP is taking this particular proposed political party as a test case, as many countries consider the 'league' of Jamatud Dawa as a front of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

“After the ECP issued a notice to an independent candidate Sh Muhammad Yaqoob for displaying images of Prof Hafiz Saeed, who is founding father of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jamatud Dawa, banners have been removed from the interiors of the constituency while TMA also did the needful at main arteries,” pointed out a senior ECP official.

The ECP Thursday asked the independent candidate to abide by the code of conduct, who has been allotted energy saver bulb as an election symbol to contest the bye-election. These steps were taken after receiving reports from the returning officer concerned that not only the candidate was using name of the ‘league’ but also using photos of Prof Hafiz Saeed on his banners etc.

Needless to say, the ultimate decision by the ECP on the fate of the ‘league’ will have far-reaching impact on future such bids by some other ‘religious parties’, which have given indications of launching political parties in due course of time. Mill Muslim League was launched last month and Saifullah Khalid, a veteran of the group, has been named president of the ‘league’.

Saifullah Khalid during a news conference at Islamabad’s National Press Club said that his party would make efforts to make Pakistan ‘a real Islamic and welfare state’.