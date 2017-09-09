Sat September 09, 2017
September 9, 2017

SCCI president resigns in protest

PESHAWAR: Haji Muhammad Afzal has resigned as president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) after he was expelled from the United Business Group by its leader, Ilyas Ahmed Bilour on Friday. Earlier, leader of the United Business Group, Ilyas Bilour, issued a notification on the expulsion of Haji Afzal from the Business Group.

The United Business Group is a conglomerate of various business groups at the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI). However, he announced that Haji Afzal would continue as president SCCI. Haji Afzal, whose tenure as SCCI president is going to end on September 30, announced to quit in protest against the decision of the United Business Group’s leader.

