Six soldiers injured in Orakzai bomb blast

KALAYA: Six personnel of law enforcement agencies sustained injuries as miscreants targeted a convoy of security forces with an improvised explosive device (IED) in upper parts of Orakzai Agency, official sources said.

They said a convoy of security forces was on its way to Ghaljo from the Khadizai area in upper parts of Orakzai Agency when it was targeted with an IED. As a result, six security personnel sustained injuries in the attack. The injured soldiers were identified as Subedar Yasin, Havaldar Shafiq, Sepoy Anwar Said, Noor Alam and another soldier whose identity could not be ascertained.

The wounded were shifted to the Combined Military Hospital in Kohat.

JAMRUD: A roadside bomb went off while security forces on Friday recovered and defused another explosive device in Jamrud in Khyber Agency, official sources said.

The sources said the miscreants had planted two improvised explosive devices on roadside in the Jabba area in Jamrud tehsil. They said that an explosive device exploded. However, it did not cause any casualty. The sources said security forces cordoned off the area after the explosion and found another explosive device planted nearby during the search. Security forces recovered and neutralized the explosive device, the sources added.Meanwhile, a search operation was launched after the explosion and recovery of the bombs.