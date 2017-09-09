Administrative powers used by courts can lead to trouble: Khursheed

SUKKUR: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah has said if the courts start using administrative powers, then it can lead to trouble, reports Geo News. Talking to media on Friday, he said the issue of Sindh IG is a governance matter and courts should stay within their jurisdiction.

The Sindh government’s handling of affairs is similar to what goes on in Punjab, he said, adding that if they (courts) have objections with us, then the courts should issue similar orders for Punjab also.

On Thursday, the Sindh High Court ruled that IG AD Khawaja can continue as the provincial police chief after the government ordered his posting in a controversial manner. He said there are technical faults in the census which need to be fixed but the census results cannot be completely disregarded.

Online adds: Khursheed Shah said Nawaz Sharif has become a fearful example by not accepting the proposal for framing ToRs on the Panama issue. He went on to say we want supremacy of democracy in the country. That is why we gave proposals to Nawaz for preventing democracy from derailing and removing hurdles in its way. He (Nawaz) always achieved success by accepting them. But it is a matter of regret that my proposal for making ToRs on Panama case was rejected and not only he became fearful example but he has also jeopardised democracy. To a question, he said Turkish prime minister and his spouse have boosted the morale of Rohingya Muslims by visiting Bangladesh. We hope our government extends every possible help to Rohingya Muslims, he added.