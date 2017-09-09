PM for quick legislative, administrative measures for reforms in Fata

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has directed the minister for law and justice to fast track legislative and administrative measures for introducing reforms in Fata so that the people of the area can have access to the fundamental rights at par with the people in the rest of the country.

The high-level National Committee on the Implementation of Fata Reforms met on Friday in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Abbasi. The members of the committee, who attended the meeting, included Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, KP Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Minister for Safron Lt Gen (retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch, Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Sartaj Aziz, Secretary to PM Fawad Hasan Fawad, Special Assistant to PM Miftah Ismail, Director General Military Operations Major General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and senior civil and military officials.

The committee noted with satisfaction the positive response in parliament and in the tribal areas for the Fata reforms package, which was approved by the cabinet on March 02, 2017. The committee took many decisions to expedite the process of implementation.

The committee approved the fast-track recruitment of police and redeployment of some of the Frontier Constabulary after training to perform police functions. It was also decided to put in place an appropriate administrative mechanism for the transition period. It was also decided to create a position of chief operating officer for the period of transition.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa briefed the committee on the successes achieved in extending the writ of the state throughout Fata and on the steps taken to strengthen security and border infrastructure as well as development efforts during the last few years.

The prime minister in his remarks reiterated that the basic purpose of these reforms was to improve the lives of the people of Fata who have suffered enormously due to a long war, insurgency and widespread displacement in the past three decades.

Meanwhile, General Bajwa discussed significant national and security affairs with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here at the Prime Minister Office. The meeting has conspicuous significance in the backdrop of the Corps Commanders meeting that was held earlier at the GHQ Rawalpindi in the day and chaired by General Bajwa. It is understood that they had discussion regarding the outcome of the three-day envoys conference concluded a day earlier in Islamabad.

It was decided that important security subject would be deliberated upon in the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting and it has been convened on Tuesday (September 12) at the PMO.

Pakistan’s ambassador for the United States Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry and country’s high commissioner for India Sohail Mahmood also had meeting with the prime minster separately. Both the envoys had put up useful and far-reaching proposals in the three-day envoys conference. Both the diplomats briefed the prime minister on their assignments in their respective countries of accreditation.

Well-placed sources told The News that Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry briefed the premier about the ties between Pakistan and the United States in the aftermath of US President Donald Trump’s obnoxious remarks about Pakistan in his policy statement regarding the South Asia and Afghanistan. Ambassador Aizaz was hopeful that sense will ultimately prevail and Pakistan’s position would be understood in the light of truthfulness and facts on the ground.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, who has yet to present his credentials to the Indian President as he moved to New Delhi seven weeks ago, briefed the prime minister about Indian approach towards Pakistan and situation prevailing in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) where human rights are flagrantly violated by the occupying Indian forces. The two envoys are returning to their respective capitals of assignment today (Saturday).

Prime Minister Abbasi was also briefed Friday about the performance of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). Minister of State and Chairperson BISP Marvi Memon apprised the prime minister that the budget allocation for BISP which was Rs70 billion in 2013 had increased to Rs121 billion in 2017 and the quarterly stipend had been increased from Rs3,000 per quarter in 2013 to Rs4,834 per quarter in 2016. In her presentation, she highlighted that the number of beneficiaries had increased from 3.78 million in 2013 to 5.46 million in 2017. The prime minister emphasised that there was a need to enhance transparency and improve operational efficiency of the programme.