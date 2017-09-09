Volume X carries new evidence against Sharifs

ISLAMABAD: The government received more than a dozen documentary files from six countries, which were clubbed by the National Accountability (NAB) with its four interim references filed against the Sharif family and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday.

“Around 17 communications have been received from six countries -- these are actionable evidence (against the Sharifs)," a senior official of NAB confided to this correspondent. The Central Authority of Switzerland responded to two requests providing all details the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) had sought against the accused either named in the PanamaLeaks or anybody associated with them, a senior officer familiar with the new investigation report, prepared by Investigation Officer Muhammad Imran, told The News requesting anonymity.

The British Virgin Islands provided details about all the offshore companies owned by the children of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, the source said. The government of the United Kingdom, which was requested under the Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA), also provided details about the Avenfield properties/flats

bearing Nos16, 16-A, 17 and 17-A situated at the Avenfield House, Park Lane, London. "It [UK government] also assured us of all assistance in collecting more information about properties or business owned by ex-premier and his children -- Hussain Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz and Maryam Nawaz in the UK," added the official familiar with content of Volume X, which on the request of JIT is being kept secret till the apex court's order.

Similarly, the government of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in its seven communications also provided facts about the properties of Hussain Nawaz and his family, the source disclosed. The governments of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and KSA also provided details about Azizia Steel Company, Capital FZA and Hill Metal Establishment, another senior officer of Lahore NAB told this scribe. The UAE government would be providing details about the assets of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, who is also facing a reference, the officer revealed.

The new investigation report clubbed with interim reference on Friday about Ishaq Dar prepared by Nadir Abbas also carried evidence recently collected from the UAE and Switzerland. The government of Luxemburg also responded to the request of JIT.

Except these two new investigation reports prepared with the content received by the MLA under ongoing communications with six countries, the top anti-corruption watchdog relied on findings gathered by the Panama JIT headed by Wajid Zia and DG Federal Investigation Agency.

"We will rely on the MLA and JIT's findings -- investigation officers hope to collect more actionable evidence from abroad," one of senior NAB officials said. These (interim) references were filed with the administrative judge of the Islamabad Accountability Court, he said.