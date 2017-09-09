Nawaz’s review plea hearing by three-member bench surprises many

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court’s announcement that three judges -- Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan -- will hear the review petitions filed by deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and others has come as a surprise for many.

On the face of it, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar's decision to constitute a three-member panel, previously known as the implementation bench, has been taken basically because these judges had handed down the majority judgment in the Panama case.

However, when on July 28 Nawaz Sharif was disqualified as the prime minister and a member of the National Assembly, the verdict had been signed by five judges including the two dissenting justices -- Asif Saeed Khosa and Gulzar Ahmed -- who had been part of the original larger bench that had heard the Panama case.

It was generally believed by leading lawyers that the review petitions would also be heard by these five judges. They had stressed this point in their comments in the wake of the July 28 judgment.

Already, it has been noted in the review petitions filed by Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Hussain, Hassan and Ishaq Dar that it was a rare development that there were four judgments in the Panama case.

Legal and constitutional experts were divided over the revival of the five-member bench that they said had stood dissolved after handing down the dissenting and majority decisions. They had argued that the job of the two dissenting justices had finished after they had delivered their conclusive judgments, ousting Nawaz Sharif.

These legal wizards held the view that it was for the three-judge implementation bench which was to hear and decide the case conclusively without the participation of the two dissenting justices.

However, the chief justice's decision to let the three justices, who had given the majority judgment, to hear the review petitions shows that only their verdict is relevant. But then the question arises as to why the two dissenting justices were again included in the bench that pronounced the July 28 ruling. Why was this bench revived?

These two judges had also put their signatures on the majority judgment of the April 20 as a result of which the Panama Joint Investigation Team (JIT) had been constituted although they had in their own separate rulings disqualified Nawaz Sharif and directed the Election Commission of Pakistan to de-notify him as the member of the National Assembly. They had thrown out Nawaz Sharif citing contradictions in his speeches in the wake of the Panama Papers disclosures.

The other three judges had declared the then prime minister as ineligible for not taking the un-withdrawn salary from his son's Dubai-based company, which they had treated as his asset that had not been mentioned in his nomination papers for the 2013 general elections. After finding no definition of the "salary", they had relied on its meaning given in the dictionary.