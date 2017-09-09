NAB files four references against Sharifs, Dar

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday filed four references in the accountability court against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his two sons -- Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz -- his daughter Maryam Nawaz, son-in-law Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar and Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar.

Amid tight security, the prosecution branch of NAB filed references against the Sharif family and cartons full of documents from the NAB regional offices were rushed into the Islamabad accountability court. With the references against Nawaz Sharif’s family and Ishaq Dar, NAB has also attached nine copies of the Joint Investigation Team’s report.

Three references filed against Nawaz Sharif and family included a reference relating to the Avenfield properties (Flats No16 and 16-A, 17 and 17-A Avenfield House, Park Lane, London, United Kingdom); reference relating to establishment of Azizia Steel Company and Hill Metal Company, Jeddah, and the reference relating to the Flagship Investment Limited and 15 other companies. The fourth reference was filed against Ishaq Dar relating to possessing assets beyond known sources of income.

NAB spokesman Nawazish Ali Asim said all the references had been accepted for trial and nothing had been sent back. The spokesman clarified that on Friday NAB had filed four references in the accountability court of Islamabad. “All the four references have been accepted by the accountability court. No reference was returned by the accountability court and the matter has been referred for trial,” he said.

In the three references against Nawaz Sharif and his family, NAB has invoked Section-9 of the NAB Ordinance 1999 and it deals with illegal money and exchange of gifts and Sharif family and Dar canface up to 14 years imprisonment, heavy fines, and freezing of property if the accountability court rules that a violation of Section 9 of the NAB Ordinance 1999 has taken place as suggested in the report of the Panama Papers case JIT. Moreover, the accused may also be disqualified from holding public office for life if found guilty.

Ishaq Dar is facing Section-14C of the NAB Ordinance 1999, which deals with possession of assets beyond known sources of income. If Dar is proven guilty, he would be handed over 14-year imprisonment.

In the references, NAB has mentioned that during the course of investigation, the accused were summoned but they took the plea that review petition had been filed before the Supreme Court against the order dated 28-07-17 and sought postponement of NAB investigations till the outcome of the review petition.

The JIT has initiated the requests for mutual legal assistance to foreign countries, reply for which is still awaited, which will be made part of supplementary reference as and when received. The NAB in its reference also mentioned that in view of the facts and evidence collected so far, it is established that accused committed the offences of corruption and corrupt practices. The NAB also mentioned the offense under Schedule 2 against Maryam Nawaz for forged documents and Section 131 of CRPC was also mentioned against her.

Sohail Khan adds: The Supreme Court will take up next week the review petitions filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the members of his family and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar challenging its judgment, delivered on July 28 in the PanamaLeaks case.

According to a roster issued by the Supreme Court on Friday, a three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan and comprising Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh and Justice Ijazul Ahsen will begin on Tuesday, September 12, hearing into the review petitions filed by former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and his children Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz, son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar against its verdict.