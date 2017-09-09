LHC orders probe into irregularities in PhD entrance test

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has ordered probe into alleged irregularities in the PhD entrance test at Punjab University Institute of Communication Studies and ordered Dean Faculty of Behavioural and Social Sciences to submit report within 15 days.

Justice Shahid Jameel Khan was hearing a petition filed by Khurram Shahzad, a candidate for PhD admission at ICS. The petitioner through his council Syed Shahbaz Bukhari advocate submitted that the candidate was a brilliant student and secured first position in his MPhil while obtaining 4 out of 4 CGPA.

He submitted that the petitioner was quite confident that he would qualify the entrance test since he had attempted the test in a good manner. However, he submitted, he was victimised on political basis during evaluation of his test and was declared fail.

He submitted that the petitioner had brought to the notice of vice-chancellor, dean and others that answer key of five objective type questions were wrong on which papers of all the candidates had been evaluated while there were confusions in a few other questions which led to attempting wrong answers. Mr Bukhari submitted that the petitioner had attempted a few questions with correct answers but his correct answers were marked as wrong.

He submitted that the petitioner had presented references from books and theories to support his claim before vice-chancellor and Departmental Doctoral Programme Committee.He argued that the petitioner had reliably learnt that a failing candidate had been awarded with illegal additional marks and the failed candidate had become topper of the entrance test. He submitted that results of the candidates had been tampered by awarding additional marks to a few blue-eyed candidates to pass them.