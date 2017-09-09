25pc applications for FIRs on fake grounds: Punjab IGP

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan has said that 8,787 complaint centre received 58,000 applications for lodging FIRs out of which 25 percent were found on fake grounds and other 25 percent based on partial lies.

He was addressing police Darbar at Bahawalpur police lines on Friday. He regretted that police force could not get due respect among common people despite the fact that 1,400 personnel of Punjab police had laid down their lives in the war against terror. “It is a big question why police force is not winning hearts of people while it is fighting against terrorists and providing security to common people,” he said.

He said that people told him that they had to face harsh attitude of SHOs, Moharrars and other police officials whenever, they visited a police station to lodge their complaint. “It is an impression among the masses that police personnel behaved in rude manner with people,” he said.

He said, “It was observed that 50 percent part of our society told lie. Registration of FIR on false and baseless statement damages pure and merit-based investigation.” He urged the masses to avoid lodging false and baseless FIRs against others.

IGP Khan said that criminal elements were only one percent and added that remaining 99 percent part of society comprised positive and non-criminal people. “When police will respect and behave politely with the people visiting police stations to lodge their complaints, the people would love and respect police force,” he said.

He said that police personnel would be equipped with bulletproof jackets and required modern weapons when they were sent on raid or patrolling or to combat anti-peace elements. “Action will be taken against those in charges of whom negligence would cause loss of life to police personnel,” he warned.

He emphasised the need to boost professional capability of police force and living standard at police lines and police stations. There shall be filtered water at police stations and standard meal at police lines, he said. He said that cut was made in risk allowance of police force but when he assumed the charge of office of IGP, Punjab, he took up the issue with the chief minister. “I am thankful to the chief minister that on my request, he restored risk allowance of police force,” he said. Police personnel would receive risk allowance along with arrears in the salary on October 1st, he added.