September 09, 2017
National

September 9, 2017

Tight security for PTI rally

LAHORE: Police provided foolproof security cover to the procession of PTI at Qartaba Chowk. A special enclosure was established for female activists. Ferozepur Road was blocked for all kinds of vehicles by placing barbed wires. Police also conducted search operations on and around Jail Road and Ferozepur Road. Rescue 1122, Bomb Disposal Squad and fire brigade were also deputed there.

 

