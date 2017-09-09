Sat September 09, 2017
National

BR
Bureau report
September 9, 2017

Sikhs offered to enrol kids in state-run schools

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has offered the Sikh community members to enroll children in the state-run schools in the vicinity who are in trouble due to the closure of a private educational institution. An official handout said up to 300 students, mostly belonging to the minority Sikh community, at Mohallah Jogan Shah in Dabgari locality of the provincial metropolis have been displaced due to the shutting of the private school -- Rising Hope – as the landlord has asked to vacate the building.

 

