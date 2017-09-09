KP govt to hold moot of provinces this month

PESHAWAR: In a bid to exert pressure on the federal government to convene the long-due meeting of the National Finance Commission (NFC), the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government announced to hold a moot of provinces this month to set up a joint forum for the purpose.

Speaking at a press conference, provincial Finance Minister Muzaffar Said and member NFC Professor Muhammad Ibrahim said the officials concerned would meet on the 19th of this month to take stock of the situation that has arisen out of the delay in the holding of the NFC meeting to finalise the award.

Muzaffar Said termed the attitude of the federal government over the NFC award as apathetic and said that the Centre was in a push to shift blame for its own failures on the issue of NFC award onto to the federating units, which was not acceptable. He said the federal government continued to resort to delaying tactics and it has not even submitted a single report of the working group on the Award.

The provincial finance minister also accused the federal government of making attempts to cut the shares of the provinces so that it could give four per cent of divisible pool to Fata, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and three per cent for National Security Fund (NSF).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa NFC member Prof Muhammad Ibrahim Khan said the current NFC award had been announced in 2009 and the government should have announced the next award in 2015, but it is still least bothered to even convene NFC meeting.

Prof Ibrahim said the federal government continued to delay the NFC proceedings and the last meeting in this regard was towards the end of December 2016.He also informed that in the last meeting, the Centre proposed a seven per cent cut in the provinces’ share and award of the same to Fata, AJK, GB and NSF. He said the federal government should allocate funds for these regions and security fund from its own share instead of slashing the provinces’ shares.