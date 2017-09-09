Interior ministry admits to graft in issuance of licences

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry on Friday admitted to the Sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that corruption detected in the issuance of weapon licences during the financial year 2010-11, and the case against section officer concerned in the court of law.

The Interior Ministry secretary sought one month time for inquiry, while assuring that he would himself inquire the issue and will report back to the committee within the required time. The Sub-committee of the PAC was held with the chair of its convener Shafqat Mehmood in which the audit paras relating to the Interior Ministry and Commerce Ministry for the financial year 2010-11 were examined.

During the meeting, the issue of irregularities of millions of rupees in issuance of weapon licences came up before the sub-Committee of the PAC, and the officials of the Interior Ministry told the committee that the section officer of the armed section of the Interior Ministry had issued fake licences, and the case is before the courts of law.

Convener of the committee Shafqat Mehmood questioned to whom the licences were issued and whether the Interior Ministry has record in this regard.

The Interior Ministry Secretary has admitted that corruption was detected in this matter, and he will himself probe the whole issue. The Sub-committee of PAC gave one month time to the Interior secretary to probe the whole matter and report to the committee.

The convener of the committee has inquired about the inactiveness of National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) as its role was important in war against terrorism. “Why Nacta still inactive,” he questioned. The Interior secretary told the Sub-committee that the Nacta would be active and effective soon.

While taking up the audit paras relating to the Commerce Ministry, the Sub-committee has decided to hold a special session of the committee to examined the irregularities of billions of rupees in the National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) and give a 15-days time to the Commerce Ministry, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and departments concerned to prepare.