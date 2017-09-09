KP CM wants early completion of hydro projects

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has stressed the need for early completion of hydro projects and directed to hand over the completed schemes to the respective communities.

He was presiding over the 5th stock taking meeting at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, said an official handout.

Provincial Minister for Energy Muhammad Atif Khan, administrative secretaries, head of Strategic Support Unit and relevant officials of the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation and KP Oil and Gas Company attended the meeting.

The participants of the meeting were briefed about the priority areas in the energy sector, the status of implementation of the decisions and the under-implementation projects in energy and other public sector institutions.

They were informed about the Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed with four companies for seven hydro power projects in the road-show in Beijing. These are expected to bring Rs 7 billion investment. Three companies have already visited the allocated sites of the projects.

The chief minister directed to formally convert the MoUs into agreements and get these projects readied in all respect. He said he would take these projects to the Joint Coordination Committee in its next meeting to formalise the agreements.

The participants of the meeting were informed that 214 micro hydel projects out of the 356 had been completed and 91 were nearing completion. The documentation of the completed projects for handover to the communities was ready which required a formal approval of the chief minister.

He agreed to the formal handover of these projects and directed that the handing over process should be immediately started and completed. The meeting was told that an agreement had been signed for the first phase of the production of electricity from gas of 100 MMCF and the revised plan had been communicated to the strategy support unit.

A non-objection certificate for four projects have been obtained and mini-hydro projects with the capacity to produce 644 megawatts of electricity had been sent to the Central Development Working Party for approval.

The chief minister asked for details about different projects being executed with the financial cooperation of Asian Development Bank. Those in the meeting were apprised of the oil and gas projects of the KP oil and gas companies, indicating seven new concession blocks of petroleum. Work on 27 out of total 28 blocks has been started.