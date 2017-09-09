Jirga arrives in Nangarhar to secure picnickers’ release

LANDIKOTAL: A seven-member jirga of tribal elders from here reached Nangarhar province of Afghanistan to make efforts for securing the release of the17 picnickers kidnapped from Landikotal this week, sources said on Friday. The sources said the jirga of Khugakhel Shinwari tribe, including elders from the families of the abducted persons, crossed the Torkham border on Friday morning and entered Afghanistan.

The jirga members were chosen with the consent of the families of the kidnapped persons. The Khyber Agency administration was also approached to seek permission for crossing the border. According to sources, the jirga would try to trace out the abductees and hold talks with the group of militants who had allegedly kidnapped them.

The members of the jirga included Niaz Muhammad Shinwari, Alam Noor, Khayal Zar Shinwari, Said Rehman Shinwari and Shahid Shinwari.Abdur Rahim, the relative of an abductee, told this scribe that the kidnapped persons belonged to poor families and couldn’t pay ransom to win freedom.

A senior official on the condition of anonymity told The News that Khugakhel tribe elders sent the delegation to Afghanistan to meet influential elders in Nangarhar in a bid to seek their support for the release of the abductees.

He said the political administration permitted the jirga to travel to Afghanistan to make efforts for winning the release of the captives.Gunmen kidnapped 17 picnickers from Landikotal five days ago and shifted them to Afghanistan. It was alleged that a group of the Taliban known as Jamaatul Ahrar was behind the incident. However, no group claimed responsibility for the kidnapping.

Meanwhile, the Landikotal administration asked the residents not to visit hilly areas and deserted places without a prior permission of the authorities. Talking to Shinwari and Afridi tribe elders at the Jirga Hall in Landikotal, Assistant Political Agent Niaz Muhammad and Political Tehsildar Tehseenullah said that those, who wanted to visit the hills for picnic, should inform the political administration so that they could be provided security.