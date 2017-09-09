Rabbani says Pakistan going through political instability

LONDON: Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani has said that institutional clashes are not good for Pakistan and its important for all stakeholders to talk to each other to resolve their issues and move forward.

Speaking to Geo News in an interview at the launch of his book 'Invisible People' in Central London, the Senate Chairman said he had proposed dialogues of all institutions and stakeholders to stress that all institutions should play their role within the powers they have and within the constitution role they have and shouldn't cross limits.

"Institutional dialogue is important. My suggestion of national dialogue had nothing to do with the national dialogue proposed by the PML. I proposed national dialogue amongst the four pillars of the state so they could engage with each other and remove misconceptions. It's about various stakeholders."

He refused to give his opinion on Nawaz Sharif's controversial disqualification on the basis of an Iqama by the Supreme Court but said that Pakistan is going through a lot of tensions and political instability.

He said that institutional clashes are unhealthy for the state and its progress. He said it's the parliament that should take lead on all these matters. He said the National Assembly and the Senate came together and led a strong response against the recent statements against Pakistan made by American President Donald Trump.

He said this showed how institutions come together and the difference they can make. "It was remarkable in the way both Houses dealt with this issue, all stakeholders were on board. Raza Rabbani said that there should be accountability for all and not for a selected few. He referred to an open letter he recently wrote to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) demanding "accountability across the board".

The Senate Chairman said his collection of short stories titled 'Invisible People' is about the exploited and neglected majority of Pakistan who has no voice and no representation. "It's a sad fact of life that upper classes use and abuse the poor people and don't care about their being and their humanity, for them the poor class is a non-people. The privileged class doesn't care about the issues and problems of the downtrodden, they don't matter. I wrote Invisible People to highlight the class that's invisible and that needs to be brought to front. These are the real people; they should be the biggest stakeholders of Pakistan. They should be part of the national decision making."

The Senator Chairman said that poor people are the real owners of Pakistan and they should be given the ownership of the system in all matters. He said unless that happens Pakistan will not be able to move forward.

He said the state doesn't seem ready to give ownership to the exploited class and that's a huge issue because the poor people are struggling to find their true identity and as a result there's a huge disconnect between the real people and the state.