BoK MD challenges his termination notice

PESHAWAR: The Bank of Khyber (BoK) managing director on Friday challenged in the Peshawar High Court the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government decision to terminate his services.

BoK Managing Director Shamsul Qayyum challenged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department’s termination notice in the high court through his lawyers Abdur Rauf Rohaila and Abdul Latif Afridi.

On September 6, the Finance Department issued termination notice to him per the provincial cabinet’s decision. “The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is pleased to issue you the termination notice in light of section 7 of the contract agreement for publication of baseless allegations against the provincial finance minister, which has been construed as misconduct,” the termination notice stated.

The department stated that the finance minister had lodged the complaint against the BoK managing director to the provincial government, which considered it. It said the provincial cabinet unanimously decided to issue him the seven days prior written termination notice.It was stated in the notice that the petitioner’s contract agreement would cease to exist after expiry of seven days.

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through the secretary establishment, secretary finance, secretary Cabinet Department, provincial Finance Minister Muzzafar Sayyid and the governor State Bank of Pakistan were made parties in the writ petition.

In grounds of the writ petition, the court was requested to declare the issuance of the termination notice with allegations that the petitioner has committed misconduct without any inquiry as unlawful, an abuse of powers, double jeopardy and based on malafide. The court was asked to declare the notice as void.

It was submitted in the petition that after the verdict of Parliamentary Committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in respect of advertisement that appeared on April 15, 2016, the respondents on the same allegations cannot proceed against the petitioner and the issuance of termination notice was double jeopardy and against the express provision of Constitution. It was also stated that the notice had been issued maliciously when there are 24 days left for the expiry of the petitioner’s contract.

The petitioner claimed that according to a regulation, the respondents including provincial government, secretary finance and finance minister have to inform the State Bank of Pakistan at least two months prior to the implementation of decision before the expiry of the contract period of the petitioner and thus the notice is illegal and liable to be set aside.

It was submitted that the petitioner in view of his outstanding performance has a vested right to be re-appointed for another two years to complete five years tenure in term of section 12 of “The Act” and the refusal of the respondents to extend two more years is illegal and unlawful.

The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), a coalition partner of the PTI-led provincial government, had taken a firm stand on the issue as Finance Minister Muzaffar Sayyid, who faced accusations from the BoK’s managing director, belongs to the party. It was demanding removal of the managing director and had even threatened to quit the provincial government. The PTI in a bid to save its government finally accepted the JI demand and sacked Shamsul Qayyum.