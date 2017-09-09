NAB adds little to references based on JIT findings

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) completely relied on the Panama Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report, in pursuance of the Supreme Court direction, making it the basis of four references against deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his children Maryam, Hussain and Hassan, and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, filed in the accountability courts.

For the moment, it is unclear whether or not the accused will boycott or contest these proceedings. They had stayed away from the NAB investigation despite being summoned by it twice. However, apparently to punish them for their absence, a provision of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999, has been invoked in the references that says any person who refuses to answer questions, or to provide information to any member of the NAB or any other agency when required to do so will be awarded rigorous imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years.

There was not even a grain of any new proof or evidence in the references. The NAB got the ready-made material in the shape of the JIT findings regardless of their patchiness and poorness, which may ultimately be unable to stand the scrutiny of law in the court.

A hurried reading of the references transpired no contribution of the NAB except the invocation of relevant provisions of the NAO, seeking punishment to the persons accused and justifying the submission of cases in the courts. As per the standard practice, these NAO sections are mostly applied whether the charges leveled against the accused are proven or trashed.

The anti-graft watchdog just did the paper work, fulfilling the procedural requirements, listed in the NAO to become the prosecuting body. For example, it named investigation officers (IOs), one each for every case, who prepared reports of their probes, which in fact were never conducted by them. These reports were attached with the references. Likewise, it was noted that investigations into these cases were authorized by the NAB, which is also a legal requisite under the NAO.

The references made total reliance on the JIT findings, which are full of loopholes and lacunae besides containing dubious, unverified documents. The cases mentioned that the apex court issued the direction to prepare and file them within six weeks, and the deadline was met by their submission to the accountability courts on Friday.

Similarly, the references also noted that the Supreme Court had constituted the JIT to carry out investigation against the former first family. The cases repeated the unproven allegations figuring in the JIT findings. It was also stated that the respondents were summoned by the JIT for their depositions. The accused failed to account for the acquisition of the properties through lawful means, it was alleged.

It was further mentioned that the accused were called by the NAB twice but they took the stand that review petitions have been filed in the top court against its July 28 judgment, seeking postponement of the NAB investigation till the outcome of their plea.

The cases pointed out that the JIT had initiated requests for Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) to foreign countries, reply of which is still awaited that will be made part of the supplementary references as and when received.

Although the NAB hardly conducted any investigation, the IOs wrote in the references that in view of the facts and evidences collected so far, it is established that the accused have committed punishable offences of corruption and corrupt practices as defined under the NAO.

The IOs further said that on the appraisal of the material and evidence collected during the investigations placed before them, they were of the opinion that these are just and proper to proceed against the accused persons as there was sufficient incriminating material to justify filing of the references.

Irrespective of the worth and relevance of any finding made or document relied by the JIT, the responsibility to prove their genuineness and the guilt of the accused in the courts will be entirely on NAB's shoulders. It will need to do this uphill task when it has not done anything to 'unearth' the material.

Any person or authority which issued and signed a document that became the basis of the JIT report will be required to be established in the court. The accused will seek the summoning of all these persons and authorities for their cross-examination. Of the six JIT members, only their chief Wajid Zia was called by the NAB to record his statement in support of their report. He will stand in the witness box to answer questions from the defendants.

The "source reports" which were made part of the JIT findings will also need to be proven. Unless those issuing them come forward and depose in the court, such reports will carry no legal value and worth.

The references were filed under sections 18(g) and 24(b) of the NAO. Section 18(g) says the NAB chairman or anagency officer of duly authorized by him shall appraise the material and the evidence placed before him during the inquiry and the investigation, and if he decides that it would be proper and just to proceed further and there is sufficient material to justify filing of a reference, he shall refer the matter to the accountability court.

Section 24(b) says if the NAB chief or an officer authorized by him decides to refer the case to a court, such reference shall contain the substance of the offence or offences as the case may be alleged to have been committed by the accused and a copy of it shall be forwarded to the court registrar to which the case has been sent to try the accused, and another copy shall be delivered to the accused.

For conviction, the references invoked Section 9(a)(iv)(v) and serial number 2 of the Schedule of the NAO. They say (iv) a holder of a public office, or any other person, is said to commit or to have committed the offence of corruption and corrupt practices if he, by corrupt, dishonest, or illegal means, obtains or seeks to obtain for himself, or for his spouse or dependents or any other person, any property, valuable thing, or pecuniary advantage; or (v) if he or any of his dependents or benamidar owns, possesses, or has acquired right or title in any assets or holds irrevocable power of attorney in respect of any assets; and (serial number 2 of the Schedule) any person who refuses to answer questions, or to provide information to any member of the NAB or any other agency when required to do so will be awarded rigorous imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years.